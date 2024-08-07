More than $1M invested in Punta Salinas public beach restoration

A newly renovated lifeguard tower at the revamped Punta Salinas public beach in Toa Baja, part of the $1 million improvement project funded by FEMA and the Puerto Rico government.

Puerto Rico government officials inaugurated the first permanent post-Hurricane María project completed by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, along with other island government officials, inaugurated the revamped Punta Salinas public beach in Toa Baja, following an investment of more than $1 million.

This renovation marks the first permanent project completed by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) related to Hurricane Maria, with $959,000 of the total investment provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“We continue to advance efforts to improve the facilities of our most important public beaches on our island,” Pierluisi said in a news conference at the Punta Salinas beach. “By investing in the infrastructure and maintenance of our public beaches, we promote a healthy and welcoming environment for all Puerto Rico residents. That is why I prioritize the management and maintenance agreements of the public beaches with our mayors, as they are the ones who know best the potential and scope of these facilities.”

The reconstruction includes improvements to various infrastructure components such as the activity center, office and warehouse buildings, public restrooms, outdoor showers, gazebos, and lifeguard towers. Additionally, the project incorporates risk mitigation measures and reinforcements to make the facilities more resilient.

Four new utility task vehicles (UTVs) have also been added for surveillance and emergency management.

DNER Secretary Anaís Rodríguez emphasized the significance of the completed works at Punta Salinas, marking it as the first project fully completed with FEMA funds.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment not only for restoration but also to the improvement of key infrastructures for the enjoyment and well-being of our community,” she said. “The gazebos and other structures have been designed with a focus on resilience and comfort, ensuring that visitors can enjoy this renovated and strengthened space.”

The executive director of Puerto Rico’s Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy, detailed the measures implemented to strengthen the facility against future natural disasters.

“The reconstruction included reinforcement with sheet metal, installation of additional stainless-steel screws, reinforced concrete construction for the columns, and application of sealants to ceilings and floors,” Laboy said. The measures extended to frequently used areas such as bathrooms and barbecue spaces.

“This project exemplifies what we will eventually see in many other recreational facilities in Puerto Rico,” Laboy added.

Managed by the municipality of Toa Baja through an interagency agreement endorsed by the U.S. National Park Service, the Punta Salinas public beach was transferred in 2022, with the agreement extended for an additional 15 years earlier this year.

The mayor of Toa Baja expressed gratitude to the governor, the DNER and the interagency partners involved in the rehabilitation project.

“Since we took over the management of the facilities, we have worked together to maximize the socio-economic development potential of this treasure for our community,” he said.

“This project is in addition to multiple other reconstruction projects with FEMA funds that are in different stages of execution, including 109 projects in the design stage, 76 projects in the bidding or construction stage, and 13 projects that are already completed, for an investment in Toa Baja of about $70 million,” Pierluisi added.