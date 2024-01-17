Aguada invests $613K to renovate Pico de Piedra Beach 

An aerial view of Balneario Pico de Piedra in Aguada, Puerto Rico.

Balneario Pico de Piedra in Aguada, a well-known tourist destination, is nearing the completion of renovations that started last summer. The project, with an investment of $613,409, includes improvements such as replacing tiles and wooden facades, painting and installing new lighting in the parking area, Mayor Christian Cortés-Feliciano announced.

“We are going to provide Aguada residents and visitors with first-class facilities,” Cortés-Feliciano said.

Travel website TripAdvisor features positive reviews of the beach, with users frequently rating it as “excellent.”

For example, a reviewer, kaina1975, described it as a “beautiful place where you can spend time with family or friends. It’s peaceful and safe. There are many gazebos where you can do your activities, a spacious parking lot and the beach is clean and very beautiful. There are many restaurants in the area, from a beach bar to finer dining. I recommend it and would come back again.”

The BoricuaOnLine website also published a review highlighting the scenic view of Desecheo Island and its proximity to the Guayabo River.

“On the right side of the beach, there is also a great place for snorkeling, and their facilities are very attractive for walking, bike rides, and they have beach cabins, running water and ample free parking,” the review reads.

The festivals at Pico de Piedra Beach are known in Puerto Rico, particularly the one celebrated on June 24.

“Our beach is the ideal complement for a great vacation or a weekend getaway, as it is very close to the urban center, with a variety of shops, restaurants and events that we announce constantly in the press and on social media, such as the Artisan Market every Saturday at Cruz de Colón Square,” Cortés-Feliciano noted.