Colmena66 invites participants to its Tu Camino Empresarial Tour

Denisse Rodríguez-Colón, executive director of Colmena66

The event will take place at the Dr. Águedo Mojica Marrero Fine Arts Center in Humacao.

Colmena66 is taking its “Tu Camino Empresarial” tour to Humacao on Nov. 21, during Global Entrepreneurship Week. The free event at the Dr. Águedo Mojica Marrero Fine Arts Center begins at 8 a.m. and offers resources for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals at all stages of development.

“At Colmena66, we’re committed to facilitating access to the information and resources necessary for entrepreneurs to quickly connect with the support they need at each stage of their business development,” said Denisse Rodríguez, executive director of Colmena66.

The event focuses on supporting entrepreneurs across Puerto Rico’s eastern region, including municipalities from Canóvanas to Maunabo and along the PR-30 corridor. Attendees will have access to resources such as financing, mentoring, technical assistance and business acceleration programs.

Presented by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, with sponsorship from Oriental Bank, the tour brings key business organizations and resources together in one location.

“The trust promotes initiatives such as the Tu Camino Empresarial Tour because they represent a tangible impact on local communities and a direct contribution to the economic growth of Puerto Rico,” said trust CEO Lucy Crespo. “Connecting entrepreneurs with high-value resources is key to driving sustainable economic development and strengthening the island’s innovation ecosystem.”

The event will also showcase the “Tu Camino Empresarial” interactive map, available in both physical and digital formats, to guide entrepreneurs through the island’s business ecosystem.

This tool helps identify resources based on business type and development stage, promoting comprehensive growth.

Designed using data from the Annual Entrepreneurship Survey, the event agenda includes sessions on validating business ideas, financial education, marketing, sales, digital strategies, capital access and permits.

Individualized mentoring will be available at the Mentor Hub, and El Panal Expo will feature more than 20 support organizations offering incubation, training and government resources.

Participating organizations include PECES Project, Vitrina Solidaria, the Women Business Center at Ana G. Méndez University in Gurabo, Foundation for Puerto Rico, Operation Hope, Puerto Rico Small Business anTechnology Development Center, Iniciativa Tecnológica Centro Oriental Inc., the Economic Development Department of Caguas, and Huertas College.

“Regional events like this allow us to bring together the entire support ecosystem and understand the specific needs of each region, which is essential to developing joint and effective solutions,” Rodríguez added.