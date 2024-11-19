Liberty Foundation donates $650K to 32 nonprofits in Puerto Rico, USVI

Eduardo Díaz-Corona, president of Liberty Foundation and vice president and general manager of Liberty

The foundation will continue to support nonprofits throughout the year through financial contributions and volunteer work.

Liberty Foundation has announced $650,000 in donations to 32 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to support their efforts in education, social well-being, health care, art and environmental protection.

The nonprofits in Puerto Rico receiving donations this year are Adopta Ahora, the American Cancer Society Puerto Rico Chapter, Casa Familiar Virgilio Dávila, Centro Espibi, Centro para Puerto Rico, Ciencia Puerto Rico, Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres, and Corporación Milagros del Amor. Other grantees include the EcoExploratorio Science Museum of Puerto Rico, Friends of Puerto Rico, Hogar Infantil Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús, Hogar Ruth, Hogares Teresa Toda, and Instituto Nueva Escuela.

Additional organizations benefiting from the donations are Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, Kinesis, Make Music Happen, Movimiento para el Alcance de Vida Independiente, Museum of Art of Puerto Rico, Niños de Nueva Esperanza, Para la Naturaleza, and Platform for Social Impact. The list also includes Proyecto PECES, San Juan Children’s Choir, SER de Puerto Rico, Society of Women Coders, and Sordos Unidos of Puerto Rico.

Five nonprofits in the USVI also received funding. These were The Children’s Museum of St. Croix, Family Resource Center in St. Thomas, Friends of the Virgin Islands National Parks in St. John, Elevate WI, and Y-TEENS VI, both in St. Thomas.

“As this year’s theme suggests, this event is about connecting to empower nonprofits in Puerto Rico and the USVI to continue performing their outstanding work,” said Eduardo Díaz-Corona, president of Liberty Foundation and vice president and general manager of Liberty.

“This is more than just playing a friendly round of golf. We are making meaningful connections with those who share the same passion for creating positive changes in our society,” he said.

The donations were presented during the Tropical Drive Dinner in Río Grande, part of a series of events for sponsors. The fundraising campaign will conclude on Jan. 29 with the celebration of a golf tournament postponed due to recent heavy rains.

“Through their continued and generous support for our mission, our friends and sponsors made it possible once again for us to offer 32 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and the USVI the resources they need to provide services and opportunities,” said Yadira Valdivia, Liberty Foundation’s executive director.

Liberty Foundation highlighted its long history of supporting communities. Since its first donation of $19,000 to Hogar San José in Luquillo in 1996, Liberty and its foundation have contributed nearly $7.8 million to more than 90 organizations in Puerto Rico and the USVI.

“These donations are making it possible for people living in underserved communities to thrive and become the best version of themselves,” Valdivia added.

The foundation will continue supporting nonprofits throughout the year with financial contributions and volunteer work, officials said.