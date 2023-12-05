Liberty Foundation donates $650K through 26th Golf Invitational Tourney

Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Foundation and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico

Liberty Foundation celebrated its 26th annual Golf Invitational Tournament by awarding a donation of $650,000, to be divided among 34 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The 28 organizations from Puerto Rico that received donations this year include Adopta Ahora, American Cancer Society of Puerto Rico, Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos, Casa Familiar Virgilio Dávila, Centro Espibi, Centro para Puerto Rico, Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres, EcoExploratorio Science Museum of Puerto Rico, Fundación A-Mar, Fundación CAP, Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal, Hogar Infantil Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús, and Hogar Ruth.

The list continues with Hogares Teresa Toda, Hospital del Niño, Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, Kinesis, Make Music Happen, Movimiento para el Alcance de Vida Independiente, Museum of Art of Puerto Rico, Niños de Nueva Esperanza, Para la Naturaleza, Proyecto PECES, San Juan Children’s Choir, SER de Puerto Rico, Society of Women Coders, and Sordos Unidos.

Additionally, six nonprofits in the USVI received donations from the tournament. These were The Children’s Museum of St. Croix, Family Resource Center in St. Thomas, Friends of the Virgin Islands National Parks in St. John, Virgin Islands Surfing Federation in St. Thomas, Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, and Y-TEENS VI in St. Thomas.

“Since its first edition in 1996, the main purpose of this tournament has always been to give communities in Puerto Rico a brighter future. With this donation of $650,000, we’re making that mission a reality once again by empowering these amazing nonprofits to do their work every day,” said Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Foundation and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico. “In addition to the funds, we put our hearts and our hands into this effort as well.”

The donation was presented during the tournament’s A Brighter Future Dinner on Nov. 29 in Río Grande. This year’s theme, “Encendido Navideño,” marked the start of the Christmas season, featuring a parranda with traditional Puerto Rican Christmas songs and a typical Puerto Rican Christmas dinner.

“The beginning of the chain of goodwill that allows us to continue making a positive impact on so many starts with the generosity and commitment we receive from our sponsors and collaborators, which make possible that nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and the USVI can continue making a difference and transforming lives,” said Yadira Valdivia, Liberty Foundation’s executive director.

“Through the grants from Liberty Foundation, our partners are able to provide essential programs under our four pillars: education, social well-being and health, arts and culture, and environmental protection,” she added.

The foundation will continue supporting other nonprofit organizations throughout 2024. Liberty has been backing community organizations in Puerto Rico since 1996, when it donated $19,000 for the Hogar San José in Luquillo. Since then, Liberty and Liberty Foundation have contributed more than $7 million to almost 90 organizations in Puerto Rico and the USVI, including this year’s golf tournament donation.