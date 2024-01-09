Type to search

Banesco USA donates $32K to community entities in Puerto Rico

Contributor January 9, 2024
From left: Giovanna Piovanetti of COFECC, Coralys Arroyo-Ríos of ERCO; Maritza Abadía, Virginia Rivera of Mujer Emprende Latina, and Ismael Ortiz of Asesores Financieros Comunitarios

As part of its commitment to Puerto Rico’s development and well-being, Banesco USA announced the donation of $32,000 to several community development entities on the island.

The donation will benefit several organizations, including the Corporación para el Financiamiento Empresarial del Comercio y las Comunidades (COFECC), Asesores Financieros Comunitarios, Mujer Emprende Latina and Eco Recursos Comunitarios.

“With these donations, we recognize and appreciate the extraordinary work that these organizations carry out serving vulnerable communities throughout the island,” said Maritza Abadía, Banesco USA’s country manager for Puerto Rico. “In addition, we reaffirm Banesco USA’s commitment to Puerto Rico, a market we have been serving for more than 30 years.”

COFECC is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). With Banesco USA’s donation, it will continue to offer loans to entrepreneurs and established small businesses.

Asesores Financieros Comunitarios was founded by the Puerto Rico CPA Society, a group of CPAs and financial professionals who shared the concern of achieving and maintaining the sustainability and sound fiscal management of nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico. The funding will allow it to offer grants to train nonprofit organizations that serve low to moderate-income individuals.

Mujer Emprende Latina, whose mission is to foster entrepreneurship among women, will use the donation for its ME Lanzo Empoderada training and mentoring event.

Eco Community Resources was established by a group of women entrepreneurs living in public housing and is an incubator for community microenterprises serving the southeast-central area of Puerto Rico.

The funding will allow Eco Community Resources to continue educating its staff, acquire equipment to improve virtual connection systems with participants and enhance the promotion of the organization’s services.

An additional donation was granted to benefit the Fundación A-MAR, Gogó Foundation, Crearte, Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos, Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal, Alianza para un P.R. sin Drogas, and Hogar de Niñas de Cupey.

