Banesco USA loans $400K to Maritza’s Car Rental in Vieques

From left, Sylvia Quintero, relationship manager at Banesco USA; Claritza Navarro-Avillán; and Maritza Abadía during the signing of the loan papers.

As part of its ongoing strategy to aid local entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP), Banesco USA has extended a $400,000 loan to Vieques business owner Claritza Navarro-Avillán for the purchase of a commercial property that will serve as a new location for Maritza’s Car Rental.

The property, located at 358 Antonio Mellado St. in Isabel II, will help Maritza’s Car Rental cater to the influx of tourists to Vieques, which receives thousands of visitors annually.

With a diverse fleet of 120 vehicles, including models such as the Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, and more economical options like the Kia Soul, Sorento and Seltos, Maritza’s Car Rental offers complimentary shuttle services to the airport and pier.

“The economy of Vieques is primarily based on tourism, and Maritza’s Car Rental is one of the companies that support this important economic activity on the island-municipality,” said Maritza Abadía, Puerto Rico country manager for Banesco USA.

“We’re proud to support Claritza, an entrepreneur who has demonstrated her ability and commitment to contribute to the economy of Vieques through the creation of jobs and economic activity,” Abadía added.

Navarro-Avillán, a recognized entrepreneur in Vieques, also operates multiple properties on the island for short-term rentals, which further support the local tourism industry.

“I’m very grateful for the support of the customers. Thanks to them, the company enjoys an excellent reputation in Vieques for its modern fleet of vehicles and for the excellent service we offer,” Navarro said.

As of the end of 2023, Banesco USA has issued more than $1.09 billion in loans through the ECIP, thanks to a $250 million investment from the Treasury Department’s program, aimed at fostering the growth of minority-owned and small businesses, as well as serving clients from underserved communities in Puerto Rico.