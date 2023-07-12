Banesco USA grants $35.5M loan for hospital expansion

Banesco USA officials visit the Puerto Rico Women & Children's Hospital in Bayamón.

Banesco USA recently granted a $35.5 million loan to the Puerto Rico Women & Children’s Hospital in Bayamón, one of the only private pediatric hospitals on the island, for an expansion project to serve patients, officials said.

“This injection of capital will be the engine for an expansion of services to hospital patients,” said Maritza Abadía, Puerto Rico country manager of Banesco. “In addition, it is a reflection of the solid commitment of our institution to the development of the island’s health system.”

The hospital’s team of doctors and health professionals provide 24/7 emergency services. In addition, the hospital has a group of pediatric specialists that “guarantees comprehensive and quality care for children,” the entity stated. The hospital also has its own pediatric intensive care unit, one of very few on the island.

Banesco’s financing “is essential to support the hospital’s plan to improve the facilities, which includes the development of a modern pediatric oncology unit, designed to offer specialized treatment for pediatric patients undergoing cancer treatment,” officials said.

The financial support also includes the refinancing of the hospital’s existing debt and the parking building of the Bayamón Medical Center hospital complex. The loan not only improves the cost of financing but will also contribute to the efficiency of the hospital’s operation and allow for the allocation of more resources to improve services, Banesco stated in a press release.