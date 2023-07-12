Gov’t releases pre-bid notice to rehab Roosy Roads drinking water system

The former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base in Ceiba

A formal bid notice has been issued for the rehabilitation of the drinking water system on the grounds of the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base, through a competitive process led by Puerto Rico’s General Services Administration.

“The rehabilitation of critical infrastructure in that location — drinking water system, sanitary water system, electrical transmission and distribution system, diversification of power generation sources, among others — is a priority for the Authority to promote economic development and job creation in the region,” said Joel Pizá-Batiz, executive director of the Roosevelt Roads Local Redevelopment Authority.

“Multiple residential, commercial and tourism development projects are being pursued in that area. So, projects to modernize critical infrastructure are essential for the sustainable development of the former base,” Pizá said.

Regarding the scope of the project, Pizá said, “it consists of the modernization of a raw water treatment plant from the Río Blanco in Naguabo, with a capacity to process 2 million gallons per day.”

The project aims to replace valves and other mechanical systems in the filtration plant.

In addition, structural repairs will be made to the raw water reservoir, which has a capacity of 43.6 million gallons, as well as architectural, electrical, mechanical and structural improvements to the administration building.

Furthermore, to add greater resilience to the project, an emergency power generator will be installed. The modernization of this plant will benefit more than 20,000 people daily and represents a significant step toward compliance with applicable state and federal standards and regulations, he said.

GSA Administrator Karla Mercado-Rivera called on “all qualified companies to participate and be part of the competitive processes where we guarantee equal participation conditions,” and said the project “is vital for the development that will take place, ensuring the necessary resources for a modern infrastructure capable of providing greater efficiency.”

For his part, Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre said that “having adequate and modern infrastructure is essential to achieve the Roosevelt Roads Local Redevelopment Authority plan.” He stressed “the importance of this bid to provide potable water for all the structural projects that will be developed in these areas, thus contributing to the attractiveness to receive new investment proposals and continue with the development of those already underway.”

For his part, Ceiba Mayor Samuel Rivera-Báez welcomed the process, saying “it is a matter of great joy and satisfaction to take the first step toward improving the quality of life in our community.”

Interested bidders must participate in a virtual pre-bid meeting July 19 at 10 a.m. The meeting is mandatory for all interested bidders. In addition, there will be a mandatory site inspection on Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.

Proposals must be submitted by Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m. both in person and electronically, following the instructions outlined in the formal bid document issued by the GSA.