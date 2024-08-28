Type to search

Claro opens nominations for Premios Carlos Slim en Salud 2025

NIMB Staff August 28, 2024
Claro CEO Enrique Ortiz de Montellano

Nominations will be open until Nov. 30, and winners will receive a prize of $100,000.

Telecommunications service provider Claro Puerto Rico announced the opening of the nomination process for the 18th edition of the Premios Carlos Slim en Salud 2025, inviting health institutions and professionals in Puerto Rico to participate.

This award, which grants $100,000 to each winner, recognizes the excellence of researchers and organizations committed to improving the health of populations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The impact of the Premios Carlos Slim en Salud transcends borders and transforms lives. We invite all nonprofit institutions and health professionals in Puerto Rico to participate in this 18th edition,” said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, CEO of Claro Puerto Rico.

“Their dedication and effort in finding innovative solutions to public health challenges are essential for the well-being of our island, and deserve to be recognized,” he said.

This year, the call for applications focuses on two main categories. The first, “Career in Research” honors people dedicated to health research, regardless of their professional training, and whose work has generated innovative solutions to major public health challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The second category, “Exceptional Institution,” recognizes public and private, nonprofit institutions whose academic or fieldwork programs contribute effective alternatives in public health, covering areas such as care, prevention, research and the training of human resources.

An independent international jury, composed of leaders in health care, academia and previous award winners, will evaluate the applications. The call for applications and nomination details are available online.

Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 30. The results will be announced in June, and winners will be notified by phone or email.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
