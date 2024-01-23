Type to search

PRiMEX launches SCOIN to gather info on supply chain ecosystem

Contributor January 23, 2024
Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension’s executive director, Ramón Vega-Alejandro

Looking to assist manufacturing companies in strengthening their businesses and contributing to the local economy, Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension (Primex) announced the launch of the Supply Chain Optimization and Intelligence Network (SCOIN) program, which aims to gather data on the competencies and capacity of the local supply chain.

Initially, the program will create a “digital X-ray” of Puerto Rican manufacturing that will collect data on international purchasing experiences and needs of large companies compared with the competencies and capabilities of local manufacturers in meeting those needs.

“The supply chain is a fundamental aspect of Puerto Rico’s economy, and as part of our responsibility, it is imperative to have reliable and firsthand information to minimize dependence on purchases outside the island, especially in times of crises,” as “happened during the pandemic,” said Ramón Vega-Alejandro, executive director of Primex.

This initiative emerged following the COVID-19 pandemic, when the global supply chain faced significant disruption, officials said.

“It’s an area that has been vulnerable to disruptions in the past and that SCOIN will help us strengthen the supply chain and reduce its vulnerability and fragility,” said José Ríos, SCOIN project manager.

The benefits for manufacturing companies that participate in the SCOIN program include access to a database of local and U.S. suppliers, new business opportunities and support in developing supply chain strategies, the executives explained.

The SCOIN program will hold two free orientation events titled “Supply Chain Optimization for Leaders” — on Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Place Hotel, Bayamón, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Feb. 22 at the Ponce Hilton Hotel, also from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. — to provide more information about the initiative to manufacturing companies.

