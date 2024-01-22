Fase1 Intensive incubator launches 3rd generation call

Participants of the Fase1 Intensive program gather for a group photo on Demo Day, displaying their certificates alongside program officials and mentors, including Director Bárbara Rivera-Chinea and Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.

After two generations of Fase1 Intensive, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust, a private nonprofit dedicated to assisting the island in the creation of jobs in the global knowledge economy, is calling for the third generation of its successful business incubator.

Fase1 Intensive is a part of the Small Business Incubators and Accelerators Program of the Department of Housing of Puerto Rico, under the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery federal funds program.

Starting in June, the program offers up to 50 entrepreneurs from across the island the chance to advance their business idea and prepare the minimum viable version of their product for a quick market launch.

Participants, who must have completed the first three educational modules of Fase1 Lab, will benefit from technical sessions on prototype development, business registration and incorporation assistance, logo design, access to a coworking space, and the opportunity to win cash prizes after completing the curriculum, among other benefits.

Intensive’s curriculum, offered in a hybrid format (in-person/virtual), includes mentoring sessions with local and international experts. It is designed to support a range of ideas including physical products, services and applications.

Up to 30 projects that complete the program with a basic functional version of their product or service will proceed to the evaluation committee of the next pre18, the pre-acceleration program by parallel18, which is also a program of the trust.

This year, graduates of Fase1 Intensive make up 35% of pre18’s Gen.6, which is about to begin. These include Agro Lab PR, Balanced Nutrition App, Mofongo Jobs, Intelicargo, Next Cycle Foods, Nabori Labs, RentSmart, WUJU, and Pairon.

“For the Trust, it is a significant achievement to see how the entrepreneurship pillar programs continue to complement each other and validate our commitment to local entrepreneurs, strengthening their journey from incubation to acceleration,” said the engineer Lucy Crespo, the trust’s chief executive officer.

“The growth of the Fase1 community impresses us and fills us with pride. Last year, we received nearly 150 applications for Fase1 Intensive from different areas of the island. Seeing that many of our graduates are succeeding in pre18 and other entrepreneurship programs is a source of pride for our team. It also validates that our Intensive model continues to open doors for more people to embark on entrepreneurship with greater potential for success,” said program Director Bárbara Rivera-Chinea.

“Fase1 opened my eyes to a world of possibilities and validated the seed of entrepreneurship that I had been cultivating for some time. It gave me the confidence that I have the desire, the dream, but above all, the ability to start a business and contribute to the success of companies and other entrepreneurs with my vocation for service. Truly, Fase1 was my starting point. The exceptional and passionate Fase1 team is doing remarkable work,” said Janet J. Ramos-Laboy of Acceso RH, a participant in the second generation of Intensive.

The application period is open until April 5. The application form and requirements can be found at fase1.org. Orientation events will be held across the island. To request a visit to a specific municipality or region, complete this form.

For questions, contact fase1@prsciencetrust.org.