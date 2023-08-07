Type to search

In-Brief

PRASA invests $9.5M in Arecibo project

NIMB Staff August 7, 2023
The project consists of improving the sanitary system that serves the communities of Víctor Rojas 2, Vista Azul, Villa Los Santos, University Gardens, Jardines de Arecibo, and neighboring areas in Hato Abajo.

With an investment of approximately $9.5 million, Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA) President Doriel Pagán-Crespo, announced the auction of the multimillion-dollar project for improvements to the Teefrans sanitary system in the municipality of Arecibo.

“We are pleased to announce this week the bid for such an important project,” the PRASA chief said of the infrastructure project, which “consists of improving the sanitary system that serves the communities of Víctor Rojas 2, Vista Azul, Villa Los Santos, University Gardens, Jardines de Arecibo, and surrounding areas in Hato Abajo.” 

Pagán-Crespo further explained that “gravity sanitary pipes will be installed with diameters ranging from 8 inches to 15 inches. In addition, the system’s capacity will be increased to prevent sanitary overflows. New sanitary manholes will also be installed, new residential connections will be made, and segments of existing pipes will be relocated to optimize service to all these communities, among other improvements.”

The executive director for PRASA’s northern region, José Rivera, noted that funding for the project comes from the public corporation’s “own funds, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the [FEMA Accelerated Awards Strategy (FAASt)] program, and the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.”

Pagán-Crespo added that the utility’s officials “reaffirm our commitment, as well as that of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, to identify and develop projects that benefit all consumers throughout Puerto Rico,”

The agency has 237 projects underway across the island aimed at optimizing and modernizing its entire infrastructure.

