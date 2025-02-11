My First Business Camp to teach Puerto Rican teens entrepreneurship

Haydeliz Ramírez-Natal, owner and director of At Home Education Center, leads an educational session.

At Home Education Center launches a summer program in Arecibo to help teens develop their first business idea.

At Home Education Center has launched My First Business Camp, Puerto Rico’s only summer program designed to equip teens ages 13-16 with the tools and knowledge to develop their first business idea.

The camp will run from June 2 to 27, from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the center’s Arecibo campus, located at 209 San Felipe St., the former premises of Mueblerías Mendoza.

The program, which seeks to prepare the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs, provides a hands-on educational experience, covering key business topics such as financial management, business planning, marketing strategies, budgeting and social media management.

“The camp will not only focus on theoretical learning but will also incorporate dynamic activities that encourage the development of their own company,” said Haydeliz Ramírez-Natal, owner and director of At Home Education Center, which has campuses in Arecibo and Manatí.

“Participants will enjoy games, inspirational chats and walks that will enrich their experience and allow them to apply what they have learned in a practical context,” Ramírez-Natal said. “This is a call to all young people who dream of being their own bosses and want to take their first steps in the business world. My First Business Camp is the perfect opportunity for teens to discover their passions and develop valuable skills that will serve them well in the future.”