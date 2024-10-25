LUMA hosts job fair at Arecibo Job Corps

Representatives from LUMA’s human resources department were on-site to guide candidates through the application process and assist with documentation.

The power company’s Apprenticeship Department gave a presentation on the program and employment opportunities.

Puerto Rico’s power distribution company, LUMA, held a job fair this week at the Arecibo Job Corps as part of its effort to recruit local talent for its Line Worker Apprenticeship Program.

This event, part of a three-year collaboration between LUMA and Job Corps, is designed to offer Puerto Rican students career opportunities in the energy sector, the company stated.

LUMA’s apprenticeship program has already welcomed three Job Corps graduates, and the company plans to expand this effort. During the job fair, candidates participated in initial interviews, and selected applicants will be notified by mid-November. Those chosen will begin their apprenticeships in January.

“Partnering with Job Corps to provide career opportunities for local students is a key part of our mission to build a more resilient, customer-focused electric system for Puerto Rico. These young professionals are the future of our workforce, and we are proud to invest in their growth,” said Ivonne Gómez, LUMA’s chief people officer.

LUMA said its apprenticeship program provides career paths for young Puerto Ricans and “enhances the company’s ability to meet the island’s energy needs.”

The job fair was the first in a series of annual events LUMA plans to host at both the Arecibo and Ramey Job Corps campuses to recruit talent. Additional fairs are expected to be organized with other Job Corps centers.

“Our partnership with Job Corps is about more than just recruitment. It’s about fostering a new generation of professionals who will help us modernize Puerto Rico’s electric grid. We are thrilled to see the talent and drive these students bring,” said Hamilton Lugo, director of distribution lines for LUMA’s western region.

Job Corps, a Department of Labor-funded program, offers structured education and vocational training to underserved students in Puerto Rico, helping them earn their diplomas and certification in trades such as electrician’s helper.

“Today’s event demonstrates LUMA’s commitment to training our young people through the apprenticeship program, where they were also provided guidance on job openings and the application process,” said Nancy Roldán-Rivera, business engagement liaison for the Arecibo Job Corps Center.