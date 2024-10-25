Type to search

OFG Bancorp to mark 60th anniversary ringing NYSE opening bell

NIMB Staff October 25, 2024
Since its NYSE listing on Dec. 29, 1994, OFG Bancorp’s total return has increased 2,522% versus 2,112% for the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg data as of Oct. 22, 2024. (Credit: Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime.com)

The bell ringing ceremony begins at about 9:15 a.m. and can be watched live.

OFG Bancorp announced that management and board members will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its principal subsidiary, Oriental Bank, and OFG’s 30th anniversary of trading on the exchange.

“We’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished since 1964, when we were one of the smallest banks in Puerto Rico,” said OFG CEO José Rafael Fernández. “Since then, we have been able to reach new heights, becoming one of the top three banks on the island.”

“This is a credit to our dedicated teams who work tirelessly to help fulfill our purpose of making progress possible for our customers, employees, shareholders and the communities we serve,” he said.

“Today, this is being enhanced through our ‘Digital First’ strategy of deploying faster, more efficient, self-service technology that is expanding our customer base and increasing engagement. We’re more than ready to shape the future of OFG and Oriental,” Fernández added.

Since its NYSE listing on Dec. 29, 1994, OFG Bancorp’s total return has increased 2,522% versus 2,112% for the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg data as of Oct. 22, 2024.

