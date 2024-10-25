PRFAA opens relocated regional office in Orlando

Mayra Ramos-Miró, regional director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration in Florida, delivers remarks to the crowd at the opening event.

The agency’s regional office in Florida will offer a range of services to the Puerto Rican community.

The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) has announced the opening of a new regional office in Florida, located in Orlando.

This relocation marks a “strategic step in the agency’s mission, addressing the growing demand for services and demonstrating its commitment to providing quality assistance to the Puerto Rican community, which has established itself as the largest Puerto Rican population in the continental United States,” officials said.

The decision to move the office from Kissimmee to Orlando was based on the need for a larger, more accessible space that meets the highest standards of accessibility and service, the agency explained.

The new location features free parking, easy access for individuals with disabilities, and proximity to key government centers and agencies, including the Orlando City Hall, Social Security offices, the Justice Court, and Orange County government offices.

“This promotes inclusion and efficient service to the diverse Puerto Rican community,” said PRFAA Executive Director Luis Dávila-Pernas.

“The opening of this new office in Orlando not only represents a logistical advancement but also reinforces our firm commitment to strengthening ties with our community in Florida,” said Dávila-Pernas.

“We recognize that the Puerto Rican population in this state faces unique challenges, and we are collaborating with state and municipal entities to provide comprehensive service and facilitate communication with these agencies.”

The PRFAA regional office in Florida will offer services such as the issuance of birth, marriage, and death certificates, apostilles, and assistance with matters related to the government of Puerto Rico. The goal is to address the administrative needs of citizens while providing information and resources that enhance their well-being.

“Today marks a new chapter in our mission to serve the Puerto Rican community across Florida. This office symbolizes much more than a physical space; it is a bridge between Puerto Rico and our vibrant community,” said Mayra Ramos-Miró, regional director of PRFAA Florida.

“We’re excited and dedicated to continuing to provide excellent service, strengthening cultural and economic ties, and advocating for our people with integrity and commitment. From here, we will continue to build opportunities for every Puerto Rican, both in Florida and on the ‘Island of Enchantment,’” said Ramos-Miró.

The new PRFAA office in Orlando will be open to the public starting this week, operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.