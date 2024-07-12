Polytechnic University gets Middle States Commission reaccreditation

Polytechnic University in the Hato Rey area of San Juan, Puerto Rico

This reaccreditation, in effect since 1985, will be evaluated again in the 2031-2032 cycle.

Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico has been reaccredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, “an achievement that reinforces its position as a leader in higher education in the Caribbean and beyond,” it stated in a press release.

“This significant achievement reflects our continued commitment to academic excellence and the pursuit of constant improvement of our programs and facilities. Reaccreditation not only ensures the quality of our education, but also reaffirms our dedication to providing a first-rate academic environment for our students and community,” said Ernesto Vázquez-Martínez, president of Polytechnic University.

The reaccreditation “reaffirms Polytechnic University’s continued commitment to providing superior quality education, with academic programs that are both rigorous and relevant, tailored to the current demands of the global marketplace,” it stated.

Middle States accreditation validates the integrity and rigor of the majors and degrees awarded by the college and ensures that its students receive “world-class training” in engineering, architecture and business administration at all academic levels, from associate to doctoral degrees.

The self-study process conducted from 2023 to 2024 allowed for a comprehensive evaluation of all academic and administrative aspects of the institution. This detailed review has been fundamental in identifying areas for improvement and implementing the necessary changes to continue offering the best practices in higher education, college officials said.

“Thanks to this thorough work, the reaccreditation covers all academic levels and geographic extensions of Polytechnic University, including the San Juan, Orlando and Miami campuses, as well as its collaborations with other institutions and private companies,” the statement added.

Diana Rivera-Rivera, accreditation liaison officer and dean of the School of Architecture, said: “Maintaining this important accreditation ensures educational quality and raises the prestige of Polytechnic University as an institution of higher education. Many of the employers of our graduates express their confidence in the quality of education our students receive, a confidence that is reaffirmed with such important accreditations as this one.”