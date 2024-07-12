Evertec gets ‘key certifications’ from Mastercard, Visa

Obtaining these certifications represents a “significant achievement in Evertec’s growth, strengthening its position for continued expansion in the Caribbean and Latin America” the company stated.

The fintech company continues to expand its presence in Latin America.

Evertec has announced its recent authorization to issue Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid cards across multiple markets in Latin America and the Caribbean.

This development “marks a milestone in Evertec’s ongoing expansion efforts in the region, solidifying its status as a premier transaction processing and financial technology services provider,” said Daniel Brignardello, group head of Evertec in Latin America.

“Receiving the multi-market certification from Mastercard will allow clients in Latin America and the Caribbean to leverage the global network’s experience as well as both companies’ resources. This certification reflects Evertec’s dedication to our clients and our strong commitment to providing outstanding financial solutions in a timely manner,” he said.

Diego Szteinhendler, senior vice president of Fintechs, Enablers & Crypto at Mastercard, added, “We’re thrilled to have Evertec as a key collaborator driving forward this important agenda. This certification has a significant, positive impact on the sector, solidifying Evertec’s position as a leading provider of comprehensive financial solutions and a valued strategic partner for innovative projects.”

In addition to the Mastercard certification, Evertec confirmed it has achieved 100% of the Visa Ready certifications for Issuing Enablers. This includes the company’s inclusion in a global group of certified companies offering several services under the Visa Ready program, such as issuer processing, digital issuance, BIN sponsorship, government disbursements, and program management.

“We’re thrilled to announce we have successfully completed all available Visa Ready certifications for Issuing Enablers. This accomplishment shows the unwavering commitment and expertise of our team in delivering innovative solutions that surpass industry standards,” said Mike Vizcarrondo, director of Product and Innovation at Evertec.

The Visa Ready certifications for Issuing Enablers establish rigorous standards for issuing physical and virtual cards and program management, ensuring excellence in financial services.