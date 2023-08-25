CUD and FeCC team up to train SMEs for federal contracts

CUD President Lourdes Aponte-Rodriguez

Having firsthand knowledge of the growth and expansion opportunities for Puerto Rican companies through contracts with the federal government, the United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish) has joined the Federal Contracting Center (FeCC) of the Economic Development and Commerce Department (DDEC, in Spanish) to train small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) about the advantages of having certifications that pave the way for obtaining federal contracts.

“Many entrepreneurs are unaware of the processes for offering their services to the federal government and all the benefits that come with being certified in various areas of opportunity,” said CUD President Lourdes Aponte-Rodríguez. “These certifications are a significant step towards realizing the growth of hundreds of local businesses.”

Given that small business certifications provide an advantage when applying for a contract with the federal government, the FeCC will offer a workshop to explain the application process for the 8(a), Women-Owned, Veteran and HUBZone certifications.

The CUD’s annual convention will take place from Sept. 1-3 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Río Grande and will feature more than 15 free workshops. The FeCC will have an exhibition space where it will assist entrepreneurs and CUD partners in completing certifications.

“Federal contracts have a significant impact on the economy of Puerto Rico,” said FeCC Manager Pedro Acevedo. “These contracts not only inject capital directly into the island, but also generate jobs and stimulate local economic activity. In the last 12 months, around $1.3 billion was awarded to companies in Puerto Rico. Of that, over $135 million was allocated to certified 8(a), HUBZone, Women-Owned, and Veteran-owned companies.”

CUD said that scheduling an appointment for individualized support is required, given that each case is unique. Interested parties should send their information and their business details to info@centrounido.com. The workshop and individual advice are free of charge and are part of the services offered by the FeCC.