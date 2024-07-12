Puerto Rico Tourism Co. unveils $1.1M ‘Infinite Summer’ campaign

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado shares details of the agency's latest promotional campaign.

Starring Daddy Yankee, it highlights the island as an ideal destination to enjoy a year-round summer vacation.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company has unveiled its promotional campaign “Verano Infinito” (“Infinite Summer”), an initiative under its “Voy Turisteando” brand, geared toward promoting domestic tourism by showcasing the alternatives and offers available in the island’s tourist regions throughout the whole year.

The campaign, which entailed a $1.1 million investment, features Puerto Rican star and global Latin music icon Daddy Yankee, and also introduced the new “Voy Turisteando” app, designed to simplify vacation and tour planning.

“The messages conveyed through the ‘Voy Turisteando’ brand have contributed to maximizing the development of the local tourism industry, fostering a sense of commitment from the multiple sectors that comprise it, and instilling a sense of pride and belonging among all the residents of the island,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

“With the collaboration of the great artist Daddy Yankee, we are confident that we will continue to strengthen the loyalty and emotional connection of all residents to vacationing on their island,” he said.

“Summer is the season when Puerto Ricans and island residents take advantage of the perfect conditions provided by our ‘Infinite Summer’ to enjoy multiple activities and festivals with family and friends,” said Mercado.

“Through this initiative, we are giving continuity to previous promotions while calling on local tourists to explore the many alternatives the island offers to enjoy and plan a memorable vacation without having to travel abroad,” he added.

The agency teamed up with Daddy Yankee, “given his passion for engaging in tourism activities on the island.” He voiced over a series of videos that showcase activities and landscapes such as “chinchorreo” (foodie road trips) in the mountains, sports events, hiking, and ecotourism experiences. His song “Bonita” serves as the campaign’s.

“We chose this song for our new campaign, ‘Verano Infinito,’ because of its vibrant tropical rhythm, as well as its positive and inspiring lyrics that create the perfect synergy with the message we want to convey to local tourists. Life is beautiful, and even more so when enjoyed through domestic tourism on our beautiful island,” said Alexandra Ruiz, the Tourism Co.’s chief promotions and marketing officer.

The new “Voy Turisteando” app, which is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, provides users with quick and easy access to domestic tourism options such as special offers, events, interactive maps and monthly challenges to win special prizes.

The app also automatically migrates each user’s digital passport, featuring new augmented reality stamps called “Super Ponches,” which were created in collaboration with mayors and Municipal Tourism Offices of the island’s 78 towns, as well as a leaderboard so users can compete and watch who is advancing in their tourism adventures.

The AR stamps include a series titled “DY’s Spots,” which showcase Daddy Yankee’s favorite places and activities.

Local influencers and personalities Gabriela Short and Pepe Calderón will collaborate as “Voy Turisteando” brand ambassadors on social media and digital platforms to promote the island’s tourism options and encourage the download and use of the app.

The campaign will also promote #YoTuristeoDondeVivo to highlight Puerto Ricans’ pride in the island’s wonders.

“We want island residents to feel motivated to explore and enjoy the advantages of our ‘Verano Infinito,’ which we enjoy 365 days a year. That’s why we’re launching this initiative specifically designed so that local tourists can find updated information on where to go, what to do and how to get there, along with family and friends, to places of interest in Porta Cordillera, Porta del Sol, Porta Caribe, Porta Atlántico, and the East and Metro regions of the island,” said Mercado.

Watch the campaign below: