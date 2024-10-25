Type to search

Evertec launches payment solution for gastronomy industry

NIMB Staff October 25, 2024
Evertec officials launched the company’s newest service at the Tinto y Blanco restaurant in Hato Rey.

LINGA by Evertec provides restaurants, bars and related businesses a platform designed to streamline operation.

Payment processing and technology solutions provider Evertec recently launched “LINGA by Evertec,” a cloud-based platform designed to transform how restaurants, bars and businesses in the gastronomy industry manage payments and streamline operations.

The point-of-sale system helps businesses “optimize processes, improve efficiency and deliver a superior customer experience,” the company stated.

“LINGA by Evertec is a comprehensive solution tailored to the specific needs of food and beverage companies to help them differentiate themselves in a highly competitive and dynamic environment,” said Mike Vizcarrondo, chief product and innovation officer at Evertec.

“We’re committed to offering a platform that not only handles the operational and payment aspects of their businesses but also allows business owners to focus on what matters most: providing exceptional experience to their customers,” he said.

“Proof of its effectiveness is that even before its official launch, ‘LINGA by Evertec’ has already been successfully implemented in around 150 local establishments on the island,” Vizcarrondo added.

The payment platform streamlines business management by integrating advanced features with more than 15 applications in a single cloud-based system, handling orders, inventory, payments, real-time analytics, and more. With its level of customization and scalability, the platform meets the needs of both small restaurants and large chains, Evertec noted.

“The launch of ‘LINGA by Evertec’ marks a significant milestone for businesses in the gastronomy industry in Latin America and the Caribbean, providing them access to cutting-edge technology to improve their competitiveness and optimize their operations,” officials said.

