Evertec launches Nubity to drive cloud innovation in Latin America

Paola Pérez-Surillo, group head for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean at Evertec.

The San Juan-based fintech adds cloud and omnichannel tools to its regional service portfolio.

San Juan-based financial technology firm Evertec has announced the integration of Nubity, a provider of cloud technology services, as part of what it described as a new phase in its regional strategy.

The acquisition allows Evertec to expand its cloud and omnichannel service offerings in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, company officials said. During a recent launch event, senior banking and business executives took part in live demonstrations of the new platform.

“With Nubity by Evertec, we are taking our digital transformation vision to the next level. For the first time, Evertec is promoting omnichannel solutions and migration to the cloud on a regional scale, offering our customers technological tools that guarantee efficiency, agility and security in a dynamic business environment,” said Paola Pérez-Surillo, group head of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean for Evertec.

Nubity specializes in managed services, DevOps, and cloud implementation and has more than a decade of experience in Latin America. It is also recognized as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Partner.

“Nubity by Evertec further expands our ability to bring advanced technology solutions, such as cloud contact centers, to new markets, ensuring that companies in the region can operate with greater efficiency and productivity while strengthening our leadership in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Jorge De Jesús, head of Business Solutions for Evertec.

Through the acquisition, Evertec said it is setting a “new standard in business technology, offering advanced solutions that enhance the modernization, security and competitiveness of companies in Latin America.”

The company said the acquisition reaffirms its commitment to innovation, marking a new chapter in the region’s digital transformation.