Evertec posts 11% revenue growth in Q1, driven by market expansions

Evertec Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The company raised its outlook after strong first-quarter results in Puerto Rico and Latin America.

Puerto Rico-based transaction processing and financial technology company Evertec Inc. posted an 11% year-over-year increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, citing growth on the island and in Latin America.

For the quarter ended March 31, Evertec reported total revenue of $228.8 million, up from $205.3 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue rose approximately 15%.

Evertec operates in 26 Latin American countries and provides services in merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management. It also owns and operates the ATH network, a widely used electronic payments system in Puerto Rico that supports ATM, debit and mobile transactions.

“We’re pleased to report another quarter of strong revenue and earnings growth, which demonstrates our continued focus on sustainable execution. Given our first quarter results, we are raising our outlook for the remainder of the year,” said Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler.

Net income attributable to common shareholders under generally accepted accounting principles doubled to $32.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared with $16 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 14% to $89.4 million, while adjusted earnings per share increased 18% to $0.85.

The company attributed its performance to robust activity in its Puerto Rico operations and continued growth in Latin America. The Payments Puerto Rico segment benefited from increased transaction volumes and broader adoption of ATH Móvil Business. In Latin America, gains were supported by organic expansion and recent acquisitions.

Evertec’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on May 2, to be paid on June 6 to shareholders of record as of May 13.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains focused on strategic investment and operational execution while expanding its product offerings and market reach.