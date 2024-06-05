AGC-PR launches registered apprenticeship program for construction industry

José L. Ortiz, president of the Puerto Rico Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC-PR) and the AGC-PR Chapter Workforce Development Foundation announced the launch of the Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) to boost worker training for the construction industry.

This program stems from the growing demand for construction workers in Puerto Rico and the need to expand training programs to meet the needs of construction contractors, representatives said.

The first group of trainees is expected to begin their sessions in January 2025, and finish in January 2026.

“This is a significant and exciting occasion for our association and the industry. The RAP arises from a pressing need in construction to undertake the reconstruction and modernization of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure and, consequently, improve the quality of life of all the people who live on the island,” said AGC-PR President José L. Ortiz.

“With this significant step, AGC-PR is demonstrating its vision, capacity and commitment to our members, who produce 80% of construction activity on the island,” he said. “Thanks to the support received from the members of AGC-PR, we have been able to act on our proposal to tackle the need we have for a workforce from the training angle.”

Puerto Rico needs to increase the construction workforce from 37,000 people now to more than 75,000 personnel over the next few years. The RAP is a tool provided by the U.S. Department of Labor that establishes a defined path for the industry to develop and prepare workers using curricula based on industry needs and standards. It allows individuals to gain work experience, increase earning potential, receive classroom education, and earn a nationally recognized certification.

In its initial phase, certifications will be offered in labor, carpentry, masonry and concrete finishes, with room for 100 people. Apprentices will come from construction contractors who are members of AGC-PR.

Through RAP they will be able to train people who are currently working in the construction field or starting to work. Employers may apply for financial assistance from the federal government to cover between 50% and 90% of the apprentice’s salary and up to 50% of the training’s total cost.

The Foundation will offer AGC-PR members guidance and technical assistance on completing the financial aid application and ensuring that all requirements are met. This is an exclusive program for AGC-PR members.