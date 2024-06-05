Type to search

In-Brief

Claro Puerto Rico to host job fair to fill 200 positions

Contributor June 5, 2024
Those interested must present their resume, either digitally or printed, along with photo identification, as Claro will be recruiting immediately for some positions.

The company has positions available in sales, customer service, engineering, IT, advertising, finance and other areas.

Telecommunications provider Claro Puerto Rico will hold a large job fair to recruit 200 candidates on June 6, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in locale No. 541, across from Starbucks on the second floor. 

“The telecommunications industry continues to grow and is stronger than ever, which demands the incorporation of talented professionals who want to build their career in a leading company in the sector,” said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president and chief executive officer of Claro.

“During the career fair, attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with recruiters, learn about available job openings and participate in on-site interviews. We invite everyone who is looking for a new challenge to visit us and join our work team,” he said.

The company has positions available in sales, customer service, engineering, IT, advertising and finance, among others. Vacancies include roles for both experienced and inexperienced personnel, as well as  technical, supervisory and management positions.

Claro will be recruiting candidates with academic levels ranging from high school diplomas to technical and professional degrees, including bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Those interested must present their resume, either digitally or printed, along with photo identification, as Claro will be recruiting immediately for some positions.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico’s telecoms unveil readiness plans for hurricane season
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 31, 2024
Claro Puerto Rico volunteers help out at Julia de Burgos women’s shelter
Contributor May 13, 2024
FCC makes final push for extension of Affordable Connectivity Program
NIMB Staff May 3, 2024
Puerto Rico telecom execs are the constant in an ever-changing market
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 27, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

There’s a talent shortage everywhere, particularly for software developers and AI, and Puerto Rico is a good source of AI talent. We have good technical and engineering universities here, so we’re seeing really good talent coming from these schools.

 

If you look at what happened with Wovenware, a Puerto Rico-based company acquired by a public company, that moment really lets you know that the technology sector in Puerto Rico has changed. The companies that do come here find a hidden gem.

 

Carlos Meléndez, co-founder and vice president of operations for Wovenware, discussing how Puerto Rico’s strong tech education system is maintaining the island’s competitiveness and fostering innovation in the tech sector, especially in light of the potentially significant job market disruption posed by artificial intelligence.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico’s telecoms unveil readiness plans for hurricane season
Claro Puerto Rico volunteers help out at Julia de Burgos women’s shelter
FCC makes final push for extension of Affordable Connectivity Program
Puerto Rico telecom execs are the constant in an ever-changing market
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.