Claro Puerto Rico to host job fair to fill 200 positions

Telecommunications provider Claro Puerto Rico will hold a large job fair to recruit 200 candidates on June 6, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in locale No. 541, across from Starbucks on the second floor.

“The telecommunications industry continues to grow and is stronger than ever, which demands the incorporation of talented professionals who want to build their career in a leading company in the sector,” said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president and chief executive officer of Claro.

“During the career fair, attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with recruiters, learn about available job openings and participate in on-site interviews. We invite everyone who is looking for a new challenge to visit us and join our work team,” he said.

The company has positions available in sales, customer service, engineering, IT, advertising and finance, among others. Vacancies include roles for both experienced and inexperienced personnel, as well as technical, supervisory and management positions.

Claro will be recruiting candidates with academic levels ranging from high school diplomas to technical and professional degrees, including bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Those interested must present their resume, either digitally or printed, along with photo identification, as Claro will be recruiting immediately for some positions.