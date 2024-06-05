Home Depot Foundation, Mercy Corps ready for Puerto Rico’s hurricane season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

New efforts focus on preparing hard-to-reach communities, the nonprofits stated.

The retailer’s nonprofit arm donated $6 million nationwide for hurricane preparedness.

As hurricane season begins, The Home Depot Foundation announced a partnership with Mercy Corps’ Caribbean Resilience Initiative to station equipment and supplies with local organizations throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The initiative is part of the nonprofit’s allocation of more than $6 million to help national and local nonprofit organizations prepare for immediate response and long-term recovery efforts in communities across the country.

New grants look to equip response organizations in hard-to-reach areas with supplies and equipment necessary for timely disaster response, it stated.

“With a record number of disasters in 2023, we understand the importance of being ready, especially in remote communities,” said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation.

“We know that staging supplies ahead of disasters allows our partners to provide immediate on-the-ground assistance, as well as long-term support to communities rebuilding after natural disasters,” she said.

Foundation grants also support long-term recovery, focusing on fortifying homes during the rebuild process to help mitigate future destruction and loss.

Foundation partners, including Team Rubicon, Convoy of Hope, Habitat for Humanity, Purple Heart Homes and others, are continuing to rebuild in communities impacted by California wildfires, historic flooding in Kentucky, and hurricanes Delta, Ian, Laura and Maria.

“Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. In Butte County, we learned that first-hand when a wildfire destroyed the Town of Paradise over five years ago,” said Nicole Bateman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Butte County. “As we work to rebuild our community, we know the importance of making sure our homeowners have houses that are well prepared for future disasters. With the help of The Home Depot Foundation, we are ensuring all our future homes are built to the highest standards for wildfire mitigation.”

Additional funds from these grants will support ongoing disaster relief response efforts with Operation Blessing, American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, ToolBank USA, and Inspiritus, including warehouse expansion, emergency meal kits, response trailers and disaster relief kits.