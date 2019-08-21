AGC-PR launches committee to promote women in construction

August 21, 2019 221

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the Association of General Contractors of America announced the creation of the Women in Construction Committee to promote the inclusion of women and increase their participation in construction projects in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico is the first in 89 chapters within AGC of America to establish a formal committee to encourage women’s participation

“The AGC-PR’s goal is to educate about the issues of inclusion, equality and diversity in projects, and present the job opportunities that are available in construction for women,” said Neyssa Varela, president of Women in Construction Committee and the first woman to preside the AGCPR.

“Women have a lot to contribute, and this is the ideal time to start leaving our mark on construction,” she said.

The official launch of the women’s chapter will take place on Aug. 24, 2019 at 8 a.m., during a discussion entitled “Myths and realities of women in the construction industry.”

It is anticipated that, in the coming years, and as a result of federal funds allocated to Puerto Rico for reconstruction, sector jobs will increase to 100,000. The AGC-PR is promoting initiatives to train a new labor force and open the doors to female labor to meet demands, the group said.

“We want to rebuild Puerto Rico with Puerto Rican minds and hands and give an opportunity to men and women on the island to have jobs and progress,” said Alejandro Abrams, president of AGC-PR.

The trade group already has collaboration agreements to train labor with the Education Department, the Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Ana G. Méndez University and Habitat For Humanity.