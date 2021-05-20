Type to search

AGC opens call for Ing. Alberto Richa financial assistance program

Contributor May 20, 2021
Associated General Contractors of America President Umberto J. Donato.

The Puerto Rico Chapter of The Associated General Contractors of America is calling on all civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering students with a GPA of 3.0 or more, and financial need to apply to the association’s financial assistance program.

The financial assistance program for future engineers has benefitted more than 150 students during the last 31 years. To qualify, applicants must be enrolled fulltime in a university and take 15 credits or more per semester, or 12 credits or more per trimester.

In addition, they must show evidence of financial need and comply with the requirements, according to the Rules.

“AGCPR is firmly committed to the formation of engineers and professionals in the field of construction,” said Umberto Donato, AGC-PR president for 2021.

“Now more than ever Puerto Rico needs capable and competent professionals wanting to be part of the team of hands and minds that will build a modern Puerto Rico of progress. This financial assistance program for university students is one of a series of initiatives that AGCPR has in place to educate professionals and train labor,” he said.

The deadline to submit the application is June 30, 2021. The application and program rules are available in the association’s website, under the “responsibility” and “financial assistance” tabs.

