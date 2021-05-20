Type to search

United Retailers Association, PRITS team up to optimize gov’t tech services

Contributor May 20, 2021
CUD President Jesús Vázquez.

The United Retailers Association (CUD in Spanish) and the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), signed for the first time an alliance aimed at designing and developing projects to improve and update several of the government’s technological platforms to benefit individuals and local businesses.  

“We need to join forces to develop technological and information technology projects for the benefit of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and motivate future entrepreneurs on the island,” CUD President Jesús Vázquez said.

“We’ll exchange resources, information, technology with PRITS, and we will provide support tools in strategic technology projects that PRITS identifies, consults and develops,” he said.

According to the agreement, PRITS requires resources to assist with recommendations and the necessary assistance to design and develop the projects.

“With this agreement, we guarantee the integration of the input of small and medium-sized businesses in the government’s technology efforts, not only to improve the service that it provides to the people, but also to promote economic development in this important sector,” said PRITS Executive Director Enrique Volckers.

The CUD will carry out the virtual promotion of the services offered to spur education among entrepreneurs and employers who qualify for them. It has also committed to helping with the digital advertising effort to promote the agreement.

