VITA Center at Univ. of Puerto Rico resumes free federal tax return services

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Taxpayers receive free federal tax return assistance at the VITA Center.

Eligible taxpayers with dependents can claim up to $1,700 per child in tax credits at the university’s Mayagüez campus.

The Center for Volunteer Taxpayer Assistance (VITA Center) has resumed its free federal tax return services at the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus (RUM, in Spanish).

The center will remain open until April 15, operating Monday through Thursday from 4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Business Administration Building (ADEM, in Spanish), Room AE-104.

VITA Center coordinator David González-López noted that this year, families in Puerto Rico with at least one child under the age of 17 in 2024 can claim a tax credit of up to $1,700 per qualifying dependent.

To qualify, individuals must have worked and had Social Security and Medicare taxes withheld or made self-employment tax payments. This credit is not automatic, so eligible individuals must file a federal tax return to claim it.

The VITA Center, which was founded 22 years ago, has helped thousands of Puerto Ricans file their federal taxes at no cost. Through a collaboration agreement with the Alianza del Oeste (Western Alliance), the program has recruited hundreds of volunteers, primarily students and accounting professionals, to assist taxpayers.

Those interested in using the service must bring:

A valid photo ID (driver’s license or passport)

Social Security cards for the taxpayer, spouse (if applicable) and dependents

Proof of income (W-2, W-2PR, 1099, SSA, etc.)

Bank account information for refunds via direct deposit

Federal employees must first file their state tax return, then submit copies of their state and previous year’s federal tax returns

For more information, visit the VITA Center’s official website.