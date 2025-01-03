CSL Plasma marks 1st year in Puerto Rico with $25M+ invested to date

Plasma collected at CSL Plasma centers is used to produce life-saving therapies for people with rare and serious diseases in more than 100 countries.

Its fully operational donation centers contribute approximately $4 million annually to economic activity.

CSL Plasma recently marked its first year in Puerto Rico, with donation centers in Ponce, Loíza and Toa Baja representing an investment of more than $25 million on the island to date.

“CSL Plasma has seen a tremendous first year in Puerto Rico, where we are working closely in the community to help educate on the importance of plasma donation to help save lives,” said Steve Marlow, general manager of CSL Plasma.

“It’s exciting to consider how plasma donated at our three centers located here in Puerto Rico benefits those who need plasma-derived therapies, which includes individuals with rare and serious diseases, and also individuals suffering from trauma, shock, burns or other emergencies,” he added.

“These therapies are available to individuals in Puerto Rico, meaning that when our donors donate plasma, they may be helping those in need of these therapies in Puerto Rico,” Marlow said.

This includes people in Puerto Rico who rely on plasma-derived therapies that treat conditions such as primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory diseases, hemophilia, and other bleeding and neurological disorders.

Donors at the Toa Baja, Loíza and Ponce centers receive reimbursements currently ranging from $40 to $60 as part of the donation process.

Community relations

CSL Plasma is also fostering relationships with community organizations in Puerto Rico. It serves as the local presenting sponsor for the Unite Walk, hosted by the Puerto Rico Hemophilia Foundation, and collaborates with The Sato Project to fund dog vaccination efforts.

To donate at a CSL Plasma center, donors must meet specific requirements: They must be in good health, between the ages of 18 and 65, weigh at least 110 pounds, have no new tattoos or piercings in the past four months, meet eligibility and screening criteria, and provide valid identification and a permanent address.