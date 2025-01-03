Puerto Rico’s medical residencies show growing demand in key areas

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2024 data provides both optimism and a road map for targeted investment in medical training. (Credit: Antoniodiaz | Dreamstime.com)

Addressing gaps in certain specialties and leveraging growing interest in key areas can hlep the island maintain a steady pipeline of health care providers, the study found.

The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) recently released its 2024 data, offering a detailed look at residency and fellowship trends in Puerto Rico. With a focus on ensuring equitable and efficient placements, the results reflect shifts in physician training preferences and the island’s health care landscape.

Puerto Rico’s residency programs demonstrated “robust performance” in 2024, with several specialties achieving 100% fill rates. Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN), Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine led the pack, signaling a healthy pipeline of future physicians in these critical areas.

“Emergency Medicine and OB-GYN each filled 100% of available positions, reinforcing their continued importance in addressing patient needs,” the NRMP report stated.

In total, Puerto Rico’s residency programs saw a 3.2% increase in positions filled compared to 2023, with 97.8% of available positions secured by applicants. This included nine additional positions offered across all specialties, reflecting a modest but promising growth trajectory for medical training on the island.

“We’re thrilled to offer state-level data on Match outcomes for our stakeholders and health policy experts,” said NRMP President Donna L. Lamb. “Through our meetings with congressional members on Capitol Hill, it is clear that policymakers are eager for information that helps them understand the physician landscape in their state and how graduate medical education (GME) helps provide care for their constituents.”

“We’ve designed the State Snapshots to provide valuable insight into and spur conversations about GME and how state and national efforts can move strategically toward GME expansion and reform,” said Lamb.

Diversity among applicants

The applicant pool in Puerto Rico displayed notable diversity, with representation from U.S. medical school graduates (61.5%) and international medical graduates (38.5%). While U.S.-trained MDs filled most slots, non-U.S. international medical graduates had a limited presence, comprising 1.3% of applicants.

Self-reported data highlighted that 53.7% of matched residents identified as female, while 46.3% identified as male. This aligns with national trends toward greater gender diversity in medical education.

Despite overall success, some challenges persist. Pediatrics failed to fill any of its positions, an alarming statistic given the demand for pediatric specialists across the island.

Fellowship programs also faced hurdles. Critical specialties like Women’s Health and Infectious Disease reported no filled positions, while cardiovascular disease programs achieved a 100% fill rate.

New residents will begin their training in July 2024, with commitments lasting three to seven years depending on specialty. These physicians will be instrumental in addressing patient care challenges on the island, particularly in underserved areas.

“From emergency care to maternal health, these matches reflect our commitment to meeting the needs of Puerto Rican communities,” the NRMP noted.