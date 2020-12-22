CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines in 7 Puerto Rico nursing homes in ’21

Ct. Gov. Ned Lamont greets Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, after she was given the first COVID-19 vaccination in a Ct. nursing home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn,POOL)

CVS Health announced it has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country.

On Jan. 4, it will start inoculating residents of seven skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Puerto Rico, which selected CVS Health as their COVID-19 vaccination partner.

CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to 4 million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said CVS Health CEO Larry J. Merlo.

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive.

CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in about 12 weeks, it said.

The long-term care facility vaccination effort is a precursor to the eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states, the pharmacy chain announced.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.