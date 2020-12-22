FirstBank donates $900K to 110 Puerto Rico-based nonprofits in ’20

From left: Iván Ayala, of the Steven Anthony Rivera Ayala Foundation; Saúl Chico, from the Centro Geriátrico San Rafael; Myrna Vélez, from the Hogar de Niños Regazo de Paz; FirstBank CEO Aurelio Alemán; and Ulises Clavell, from the Go Gogo Pediatric Cancer Foundation participate in the donation ceremony.

FirstBank granted more than $900,000 to 110 nonprofit organizations throughout the island during 2020. As part of that commitment, the financial institution included a special initiative “One with Puerto Rico” over the holiday season through which it donated $150,000 to 30 entities that serve vulnerable communities in the three regions in which it operates: Puerto Rico, Florida and US Virgin Islands.

“In this challenging year, we reaffirm our commitment to 110 institutions that serve our vulnerable communities, granting them more than $900,000 through our Corporate Social Responsibility Program,” said FirstBank CEO Aurelio Alemán.

“To close the year at this festive time, we allocated funds that we normally use in social activities with our employees and customers, expanding our support to guarantee the continuity of services to our communities in Puerto Rico, USVI and South Florida,” he said.

“[Showing] solidarity with the community is an integral part of our organization’s values and we are proud to honor that commitment on behalf of our employees and customers,” he said.

In Puerto Rico, the institution’s customers selected Hogar Niños Regazo de Paz — a shelter for children with health needs, victims of domestic violence, homeless, and/or orphans — to receive a $25,000 donation.

Meanwhile employees had the opportunity to choose Go Gogo Pediatric Cancer Foundation, The Steven Anthony Ayala Rivera Foundation and San Rafael Geriatric Center, received a donation of $15,000 each.

The remaining 14 entities that participated in One with Puerto Rico, will be receiving a $2,500 donation: Alas a la Mujer; Asociación de Productos de Puerto Rico; Centro San Francisco; Fundación Extra Bases; Iglesia Manantial de Vida; La Fondita de Jesús; La Perla del Gran Precio; Movimiento Alcance Vida Independiente; One-Stop Career; Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services; Proyecto P.E.C.E.S.; Starting Point Inc.; Taller Industrial para Personas con Impedimentos de Coamo; and Unidos por Comunidad Arenas.

A dozen entities in Florida and the USVI will also receive donations.

