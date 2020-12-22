PathStone gets $500K Citi Foundation aid to help small businesses

Pathstone Executive Director Javier Zapata-Rodríguez.

The Citi Foundation recently awarded $500,000 in unrestricted funding to nonprofit PathStone Enterprise Center Inc. to support small businesses affected by the earthquakes and the COVID-19 emergency in Puerto Rico.

The donation will increase PathStone’s ability to continue to assist a greater number of small and medium-sized businesses through access to capital and technical assistance during the pandemic, said the nonprofit’s newly appointed Executive Director Javier Zapata-Rodríguez.

A portion of the funds received will be used for commercial loans and free technical assistance to small businesses in minority and higher risk sectors throughout the island.

As a Community Development Financial Institution with a proven record leading small and medium-sized business initiatives, PathStone plays an active role in providing access to capital, technical assistance, and disaster relief and recovery services to underserved businesses.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.