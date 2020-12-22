Type to search

In-Brief

PathStone gets $500K Citi Foundation aid to help small businesses

Contributor December 22, 2020
Share
Pathstone Executive Director Javier Zapata-Rodríguez.

The Citi Foundation recently awarded $500,000 in unrestricted funding to nonprofit PathStone Enterprise Center Inc. to support small businesses affected by the earthquakes and the COVID-19 emergency in Puerto Rico.

The donation will increase PathStone’s ability to continue to assist a greater number of small and medium-sized businesses through access to capital and technical assistance during the pandemic, said the nonprofit’s newly appointed Executive Director Javier Zapata-Rodríguez.

A portion of the funds received will be used for commercial loans and free technical assistance to small businesses in minority and higher risk sectors throughout the island.

As a Community Development Financial Institution with a proven record leading small and medium-sized business initiatives, PathStone plays an active role in providing access to capital, technical assistance, and disaster relief and recovery services to underserved businesses.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“As part of our commitment, we’ll be initiating a series of community dialogues with the residents of the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, as well as with their mayors and the top municipal executives of Ceiba, Cataño and San Juan.”

Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries.

More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.