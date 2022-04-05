Dame Un Bite marks 5th anniversary with free delivery services in April

Dame un Bite delivers food and other goods.

Local delivery services company Dame Un Bite will offer free delivery services to its customers during April to mark its 5th anniversary, while confirming it has expanded its platform to include 5,000 drivers that will now deliver to all of Puerto Rico.

“The growth and expansion of operations throughout the island has been possible thanks to [the people’s] support,” said José Ortíz, founder of Dame Un Bite.

In the past five years Dame un Bite has completed 250,000 deliveries to more than 160,000 clients in 71 municipalities on the island, he said.

Meanwhile, its driver base has expanded from 400 drivers to more than 5,000 in five years. The company’s workforce currently has a female participation of 77% in the administration and operations areas, as well as 45% of the drivers, he said.

The expansion in delivery routes, which total more than 1,200 establishments, includes restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, A-Mart convenience stores at gas stations or “C-Stores,” and specialized liquor stores, among others.

The Dame un Bite mobile app includes more than 850 businesses, of which more than 300 are local restaurants and more than 200 locations are fast-foods. The platform also delivers from La Hacienda and Freshmart stores, the Jetson virtual supermarket.

As part of the service, customers have the option to pre-order at any of the establishments and select the desired time for delivery, a service that adjusts to the customer’s preferences and lifestyle, Ortíz said.

“We work as a team and with a presence in almost the entire island, we remain focused as a local company on continuing to work hard for the benefit of the industry and our clients, promoting and driving Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Ortíz.