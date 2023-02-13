DDEC begins recruiting for food and drink fair in Miami

The event brings together food and beverage manufacturers and distributors from around the world to publicize their new products and market trends. (Credit: Americas Food & Beverage Fair)

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), through the Trade and Export Program (PCE, in Spanish) announced the start of the recruitment process for the Americas Food & Beverages Show 2023 event, which will take place Sept. 18-20 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“This year we decided to start the recruitment and selection process early, due to the great interest that companies have shown in participating in this type of event, which serve as an exhibition platform so that our companies have the opportunity to establish business relationships with important buyers and wholesalers in the food and beverage industry in the United States and other countries,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

In the last edition, in which Puerto Rico participated, there was a delegation of 18 local companies, who reported estimated sales of more than $2 billion, he said.

One of the companies that benefited from this event was Dulzura Borincana, which got new clients in foreign markets after attending.

“Americas Food & Beverage Show 2022, served as a great tool to position our company and products, both in the United States and international markets. We had the opportunity to interact, discover new clients, strengthen existing relationships in the markets and generate new contacts. We managed to reach an agreement with a distribution company in Tennessee, to which we already supplied the first order,” said Carmen Ríos, vice president of Dulzura Borincana.

The event brings together food and beverage manufacturers and distributors from around the world to publicize their new products and market trends. At this fair, companies will have the opportunity to exhibit, carry out tastings and expose their products, in addition to establishing new contacts to enter the Hispanic market in the United States.

More than 600 exhibitors from more than 50 countries will participate in it, with an attendance of over 4,691 people. The recruitment deadline is Feb. 28.

The activity is sponsored in part by a federal State Trade and Export Promotion (STEP) grant from the US Small Business Administration. This program seeks to increase the number of small companies that begin to export and the value of exports for small companies that currently export.

For more information on registration and requirements, call 787-758-4747, exts 5511 or 5513, 5512 or send an email.