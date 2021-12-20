Type to search

Featured Government

DDEC, SBA urge SMEs and to apply for COVID-19 recovery loans before Dec. 31

Contributor December 20, 2021
The funds may be used to cover operating expenses, including payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities, and other common business expenses, as well as to pay business debts incurred at any time. (Credit: Designer491 | Dreamstime.com)

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) and the U.S. Small Business Administration are urging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and nonprofits to apply for the Economic Damage Disaster Loan if their operations have been hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic before the Dec. 31 deadline.

On Oct. 8, the maximum total loan increased from $500,000 to $2 million, for a 30-year with a fixed interest rate of 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations.

“We’ll continue processing applications after the deadline, including reconsiderations, but we cannot accept applications after the deadline,” said SBA Regional Director Josué Rivera.

The funds may be used to cover operating expenses, including payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities, and other common business expenses, as well as to pay business debts incurred at any time.

The SBA official explained that in Puerto Rico some 27,000 COVID-19 EIDL loans have already been approved, for a total of $2.1 billion.

This loan was accompanied by a reserved and a directed advance (EIDL Targeted Advance and Supplemental Advance), which are grants of up to $15,000 for businesses with substantial economic damage, located in disadvantaged areas.

In Puerto Rico, 6,806 Targeted Advance have been approved, for a total of $60.2 million and 5,256 of Supplemental Advance, for a total of $26.2 million, the agency noted.

“These loans, with those terms and low interest rates, are an excellent opportunity for businesses and nonprofit entities that need them, to get up to speed with their operations,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

“We work hand in hand with the SBA, so that this and other programs offered to small and medium-sized businesses reach more beneficiaries in all regions and continue to contribute to Puerto Rico’s economic development,” he said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Wovenware chosen to develop next-generation COVID-19 test kit
Contributor December 16, 2021
Puerto Rico malls administer 200K+ COVID-19 vaccine doses
Contributor December 9, 2021
Op-Ed: Success using ARPA funding
Contributor December 2, 2021
PR CONCRA to lead COVID-19 educational project
Contributor November 29, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Wovenware chosen to develop next-generation COVID-19 test kit
Puerto Rico malls administer 200K+ COVID-19 vaccine doses
Op-Ed: Success using ARPA funding
PR CONCRA to lead COVID-19 educational project
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.