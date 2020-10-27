Delgado proposes STEM-based Project 3i as basis of economic plan

October 27, 2020 391

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

Popular Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Carlos “Charlie” Delgado-Altieri wants to transform Puerto Rico’s economy based on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through a proposal he calls Project 3i.

This project consists on establishing a scientific business ecosystem that can allow developed ideas to manufacture and market locally. The plan will promote education in these areas from elementary to university levels.

At News is my Business, we firmly believe in serving as a platform for up-and-coming journalists. So, we’ve partnered with Sacred Heart University’s EntreMedios internship program. Ana Bisbal-López is one of several students we’re mentoring through this initiative.

At the same time, the project seeks to attract and retain world class scientists and investigators through tax and economic incentives.

“We will create a Center of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) along with universities and private companies that will permit social and economic growth related to the fourth industrial revolution,” Delgado announced on his campaign’s economic plan.

According to international firm PwC, artificial intelligence, robotics, and other intelligent automation has the potential of contributing $15 billion in gross domestic product for the year 2030.

To reinforce different sectors on the island, Delgado-Altieri plans to start with the aerospace industry in the west leading to the solution of developing new initiatives with the collaboration of the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez to help prepare professionals in the field. Meanwhile, he believes that one way of supporting the aviation industry on the island is through the elimination of cabotage laws.

He also proposes a change in economy where young entrepreneurs could have access to new opportunities in the business sector.

“We need to transform the economy based on capital incentive with the same benefits as American residents strengthening small businesses, while encouraging young entrepreneurship through tax free zones,” according to Delgado.

Additionally, the candidate wants to include the creation of a social and economic development council that will involve private companies, economists, and the union and the environment sector to boost the economy.

With his economic and social development plan, he hopes to fight poverty by creating new employment that guarantees the wellness of Puerto Ricans. This plan, based on the idea of “a second transformation,” seeks to create a environment that provides equal opportunities for everyone residing on the island.

Delgado mentioned that he wants to develop a project called “Agro Futuro” for the year 2030, along with the School of Agricultural Sciences at the UPR-Mayagüez to ensure the island food chain and make it more productive in a period of 10 years.

“Puerto Rico needs a new method of government that restores credibility among the people,” the candidate said. “It needs to create new economic powers with a fast permit system, a model based on sustainability that arises through consensus and convergence and that distances us from economic dependency and promotes an economy based in solidarity.”

Delgado-Altieri is the former mayor of Isabela, a municipality in northwest Puerto Rico, a position he held since 2001. He is running for governor for the PDP in this year’s elections on Nov. 3rd.

Author Details Author Details Ana Bisbal-López Ana Bisbal-López is a student majoring in Journalism and Radio Production and Marketing at Sacred Heart University in Santurce, Puerto Rico. She believes media coverage is a necessity, which is why people deserve to have access to unbiased and truthful media platforms.