Denny’s sets record $35M investment in Puerto Rico with 16th location

Santa Isabel's Denny's is the largest in Puerto Rico.

After investing a record $35 million in the development of restaurants in Puerto Rico, Denny’s Puerto Rico franchisee Marpor Corp. has inaugurated its 16th restaurant on the island with an investment of more than $2 million.

As Denny’s celebrates 35 years in Puerto Rico this August, it has opened in Santa Isabel its largest location on the island. The new restaurant spans more than 5,000 square feet and will offer 24-hour service. More than 100 staff members have been hired to serve up to 165 diners.

Staff members will receive benefits such as paid birthdays, meal discounts and a 401(k) retirement plan. Managers will also receive a full-coverage health plan that includes dental and medical services.

The new location will offer Denny’s full menu bolstered by a new kitchen production feature, first introduced in Hato Rey, that allows for the consolidation of baked goods.

Santa Isabel’s Denny’s will be located at Santa Isabel’s Plaza del Prado Sur shopping mall and features charging stations for electric vehicles.

Denny’s is based in South Carolina and is celebrating its 70th anniversary. It is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. Denny’s said that as of March 29 it had 1,594 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 161 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.