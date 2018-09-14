P.R. Labor Department promotes self-employment through ‘Puerto Rico Emprende’

September 14, 2018 107

Department of Labor and Human Resources Secretary Carlos Saavedra and Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company Executive Director Ricardo Llerandi signed a collaboration agreement to launch the “Puerto Rico Emprende Conmigo” initiative that promotes self-employment and entrepreneurship through the “Puerto Rico Emprende” platform.

The alliance sets off the first phase of the program, which will allow interested people to launch their businesses “quickly and effectively,” the agencies stated.

Under the agreement, the Labor Department will give a kiosk to Puerto Rico Trade and Export-certified participants looking to make and sell edibles or any other product or provide a service.

“We want to help entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life and make their business a reality,” Saavedra said. “So we make official this agreement with Trade and Export to ensure the participant is trained and guided in the early stages of the development of their business.”

“We have an inventory of kiosks that we will assign via a contract to those who meet all the requirements,” said Saavedra.

The agencies will open a proposal process in which Trade and Export will select the participants. Meanwhile, the Labor Department will be responsible for monitoring and ensuring participants comply with the terms of the contract.

“This alliance seeks to encourage the latent entrepreneurial spirit, encouraging them to build — through their business plans and ideas — a stronger and more productive economy,” Llerandi said.

During the coming weeks, the agencies will announce the requirements and details for requests for proposals to participate in the “Puerto Rico Emprende Conmigo” program.