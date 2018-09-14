P.R. government presents agenda of P3 projects in national forums 

September 14, 2018 93

Officials of the Puerto Rico for Public-Private Partnerships Authority are participating this week in two major industry forums, the “North American Energy and Infrastructure Finance Forum” in New York and the “P3 Higher Education Summit ” in San Diego, California to continue advancing energy and infrastructure projects in Puerto Rico and attract private capital.

During his participation in the “North American Energy and Infrastructure Finance Forum” that took place Sept. 12-13, P3 Authority Executive Director Omar Marrero unveiled the agency’s portfolio of P3 projects to a group of investors, and outlined opportunities for Puerto Rico as an investment destination.

The “North American Energy and Infrastructure Finance Forum” is an event that brings together developers, investors, government officials, financial and leaders in infrastructure and energy finance issues for project financing.

He also detailed the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s transformation process, which includes a P3 project, “in a transparent and public manner.”

Meanwhile César Campillo-Fernández, who represented Marrero in the “P3 Higher Education” — which also took place Sept. 12-13 — presented the progress of P3 projects in Puerto Rico. Among them, the “student life” project planned for the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus, seeking the construction and maintenance of a student residence within the university.

“These efforts advance our P3 agenda, whose primary purpose is to transform and revive Puerto Rico’s economy, as well as improving certain services or operations offered by the government,” Marrero said.

The “P3 Higher Education Summit” focused on social infrastructure projects in education through the P3 mechanism. This convention brought together more than 800 industry representatives.