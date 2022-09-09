Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum slated for Oct. 17-18

After a first edition at the 2019 Puerto Rico Investment Summit, it now returns as a main annual event.

Top experts in international banking, international insurance, compliance, and specialty financial services are scheduled to speak at the Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum (FSF), to be celebrated Oct. 17-18 at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in San Juan.

The two-day event will host international and local professionals, covering the latest trends in international banking and insurance centers, with experts on taxes, compliance, insurance, and banking, discussing opportunities in Puerto Rico and demonstrating why the Island is a great location for these types of activities, organizers said.

Presented by the Puerto Rico International Banks Association (PRIBA) and the Puerto Rico International Insurers Association (PRIIA), the conference will cover topics such as: the incentive laws under the Puerto Rico Incentives Code Act, better known as Act 60, financial crimes, account and services requests, how artificial intelligence can prevent money laundering, kleptocracy, and national threat assessment.

The FSF speaker lineup includes John Fitzpatrick, chairman at Oak Family Advisors, Manuel Cidre, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Heidy Duarte from Kauffman, Rossin & Co., Ella Woger, CEO at Invest PR, and Natalia Zequeira, Puerto Rico’s Financial Institutions Commissioner, among others.

“Puerto Rico is open for business and provides many advantages. We are pleased to host such an important conference that will shed light into the vast opportunities for investment that the Island has to offer,” said PRIBA President Eduardo Colón.

“The Puerto Rican banking industry is constantly growing, and I’m confident that the attendees of the Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum will see the value in doing business in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hugo Córdova, president of the PRIIA said, “Puerto Rico is a great destination for captives and other international insurance businesses from all over the world, which is why we created this forum, to educate on all the possibilities that the Island has to offer.”