Popular One offers a comprehensive, personalized approach to financial planning

Popular One, a division of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico

Popular One, a division of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has become a leader in financial services thanks to its comprehensive and personalized approach, combining the four pillars of private banking, financial planning, investments and insurance.

“Each client is served by teams centered around these four pillars. Our team of professionals is responsible for understanding the particular needs and situations of each client to provide recommendations on the proper management of their finances and the protection of their assets,” explained Marla López-Martínez, manager of the Popular One division.

Each specialized area is represented by highly trained professionals with various designations and certifications such as lawyers, Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and Certified Financial Planners (CFPs), all of whom follow a strict code of ethics.

Unlike other providers that offer financial planning but limit themselves to a specific service or product, Popular One provides comprehensive assistance, placing the client at the center.

“There are many providers in Puerto Rico and the United States who talk about financial planning superficially, with the aim of justifying a sale disguised as financial advice,” said López-Martínez.

Financial planning at Popular is objective and holistic. One of its distinguishing features is that the client is at the center of every transaction, and they benefit from receiving alternatives that facilitate making informed decisions to achieve their financial goals.

The financial planning process can include topics such as financial statement and budget analysis, investment asset allocation review and portfolio management, education planning for dependents, planning for retirement and risk management, including creating strategies for inheritance distribution and minimizing tax impact.

Additionally, depending on each client’s particular circumstances, other topics discussed during this planning process include planning for disability, care for dependents with disabilities, planning if going through a divorce, and business succession.

Marla López-Martínez, manager of the Popular One division.

“As a financial institution that offers all products and services, we can provide solutions to our clients impartially and without product distinction. Our offering puts the client at the center, not us. After conducting a comprehensive analysis, we determine what the client should implement to make the best use of their financial resources,” said López-Martínez.

To be a part of Popular One and enjoy all its benefits, clients must have $500,000 in assets under management, including balances in bank accounts and investments. However, López-Martínez stressed that financial planning is not exclusive to those with high incomes or assets.

“We all need to do financial planning, regardless of income level or capital. Our financial planning service is available to any client who is interested. What varies will be the recommendations or the goals and needs of each client,” López-Martínez said.For more information about Popular One, please call 787-281-7272, visit www.popularone.com, or visit our service centers located in Condado, Hato Rey (Popular Center), El Señorial, Dorado, Manatí, Ponce, and Mayagüez.

Brokerage services are offered through Popular Securities, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA C SIPC. Investment advisory services are provided through Popular Securities, LLC., a registered investment adviser. Popular Securities, LLC is a subsidiary of Popular, Inc. and is affiliated with Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.

Popular Inc. and Banco Popular de Puerto Rico are not registered broker/dealers nor registered investment advisers. Insurance products and services are offered through Popular Risk Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Popular, Inc. and is affiliated with Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.

Investment and Insurance products are not insured by the FDIC; are not deposits or obligations of the bank; are not guaranteed by the bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates; and are subject to investment risks, and they may lose value, including possible loss of the principal invested.

Popular One is a platform of integrated financial services centered on you, through which Popular Securities services are offered.