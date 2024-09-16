Type to search

Rideshare platform Uber launches Uber Teens in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff September 16, 2024
Teenagers between 14 and 17 years old can request rides supervised by their parents using the app.

Only drivers with the highest ratings and experience can accept ride requests from teen accounts.

Rideshare platform Uber has launched Uber Teens in Puerto Rico as a transportation option for teenagers between 14 and 17 years old, who will travel under supervision with highly rated drivers and ensures that all safety features are activated.

The service also supports daily activities such as school commitments, sports practices and movie outings, Uber officials said.

“Amid busy schedules, work and meetings, many parents wish they could be in two places at once. That’s why Uber Teens is coming to San Juan, offering complete visibility into teen activities through real-time notifications and trip tracking from a mobile device,” said Manuela Bedoya, security communications manager for Uber in the Andean region, Central America and the Caribbean.

The company said Uber Teens has been in development for more than two years, incorporating feedback from global security experts to offer a solution for families wanting to provide independence for teenagers.

How Uber Teens works
Through the Uber app’s Family Profile, a parent or guardian can invite a teen to create an Uber Teens account. Once the teen completes the setup and safety registration, they can begin requesting rides independently. Parents can also set a “monthly spending limit” to manage ride expenses.

The safety features for Uber Teens rides include PIN verification to ensure the rider gets into the correct vehicle; real-time ride tracking; Ridecheck technology to detect route anomalies such as prolonged stops or deviations; and audio recording. These features cannot be disabled by the teen, driver or parent.

“With Uber Teens, parents can contact drivers at any time through the app. Additionally, drivers undergo security checks including document reviews, background checks and facial recognition technology,” Bedoya added.

