Popular offers integrated financial solutions for health care professionals in Puerto Rico

Popular One, a division of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico

ADVERTORIAL

Popular has developed a specialized program to cover the financial needs of health care professionals, both in their personal and professional lives. The goal is to facilitate the management of their finances and allow them to dedicate more time to the care of their patients.

“Doctors usually have a complex financial life, with multiple products across several institutions. At Popular, we focus on helping them manage their finances and better organize their resources, so they can maximize their time and concentrate on what really matters: their patients’ health and well-being,” explains Marla López-Martínez, senior vice president and Popular One division manager.

The program offers a range of services tailored for doctors’ needs. Each health care professional will have an assigned representative who will coordinate all their transactions within the bank, thereby avoiding the need to contact multiple areas and facilitating their operations.

Popular also offers financial planning services so that doctors can design a personalized strategy to achieve their financial goals. Through this service, the customer’s needs are analyzed, and a plan is developed to optimize their resources, from the beginning of their career to retirement.

In the commercial field, the program includes auto and equipment financing and leasing, as well as access to investment and retirement products. Additionally, through Popular Risk Services, a subsidiary of Popular Inc., customers receive a comprehensive review of their insurance to design strategies that aim to protect both their estate and the assets of their medical practices.

Javier Rodríguez-Torres, Popular Risk Services president, notes that one of the biggest challenges is the dispersion of policies. “What we have learned is that doctors tend to have policies with different resources. At Popular Risk Services, we centralize their insurance and make sure that each policy is aligned with their needs, avoiding duplications and maximizing coverage under a single personalized insurance program,” Rodríguez-Torres explains.

A doctor’s insurance program is sophisticated. It must include everything from life insurance and medical malpractice insurance to cyber risk insurance essential for data protection. “We are here to protect the doctor’s equipment, offices and their ability to generate income, as well as to provide estate coverage for their family,” Rodríguez-Torres adds.

Popular reaffirms its commitment to offering relief and well-being to more Puerto Rican families through this program that promotes the retention of medical talent on the island. “We want to be part of the solution, as we have been for the past 131 years,” concludes López-Martínez. For more information about the financial products and offerings for doctors, contact Popular One at 787-281-7272 or via [email protected].

About Popular Risk Services

Popular Risk Services is the third-largest insurance broker in Puerto Rico, with more than 60 full-time employees and over 90 licensed collaborators throughout the institution at Banco Popular. The division handles more than $500 million in premiums annually, positioning itself as one of the leaders in the insurance brokerage industry.

From left, Marla López-Martínez, senior vice president and Popular One division manager, and Javier Rodríguez-Torres, president of Popular Risk Services