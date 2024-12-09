MCS CEO launches Mejor Mundo Foundation in Puerto Rico

Jim O’Drobinak, CEO of MCS Healthcare Holdings, right, pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar in 2024 and 2025 to ensure robust funding for the foundation from its inception.

MCS Healthcare Holdings LLC CEO Jim O’Drobinak has announced the creation of the Mejor Mundo Foundation Inc. (Mejor Mundo), a nonprofit based in Puerto Rico, “dedicated to improving lives and communities to create a better world,” the organization said.

As part of his personal commitment to the nonprofit, O’Drobinak pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar during 2024 and 2025 to ensure the foundation has robust funding from the start.

O’Drobinak will serve on Mejor Mundo’s board of directors in a nonoperating role. His position as CEO of MCS will remain unaffected. The foundation has no formal ties to MCS, the company confirmed.

“We want to make Puerto Rico a better place by helping with the social needs and the physical and mental health of people on the island,” said O’Drobinak, noting Mejor Mundo’s mission of fostering independence and happiness for those it serves.

“The Mejor Mundo Foundation, meaning ‘For a Better World,’ is founded on the vision that it is the responsibility of each of us to work together to create a better world by improving one life at a time, during our days on Earth,” he added.

“We are committed to creating projects in Puerto Rico and the mainland to provide effective assistance during these challenging times. Creating the Mejor Mundo Foundation is about giving people the support and the skills they need in the ways they need it most,” said Marelli Colón-Emeric, president of the foundation and one of its founders.

The foundation’s board includes Colón-Emeric; Carlos Iguina-Oharriz, president of Multinational Life Insurance Co.; Ricardo Martínez-Cimadevilla, president of Corrente DCM LLC, a marketing and communications firm; and Raúl Rodríguez, founder of Clinical Medical Services Inc., a medical equipment provider.

“This is more than a foundation — it’s a promise to make a measurable difference in people’s lives,” O’Drobinak said. “In the spirit of the holiday season, in my own way, I want to say ‘thank you’ to Puerto Rico and its people for helping me in my role at MCS and, in turn, give a gift back to the island. I plan on many more great years at MCS and enjoying all that is fun and good in Puerto Rico the rest of my life.”

The Mejor Mundo Foundation invites donors, health care advocates and the wider community to join in its mission of “improving lives to create a better world for everyone.”