The Shop by FirstBank’s marks its 4th edition at Plaza Las Américas

The Shop by FirstBank event at Plaza Las Américas provides a platform for local small- and mid-sized businesses to showcase and promote their products.

The holiday initiative promotes local talent and offers an exclusive shopping experience.

During the holiday season, Puerto Rican small- and medium-sized businesses play a key role in the local economy by generating jobs, strengthening communities and offering unique options for consumers.

With that in mind, FirstBank recently launched the fourth edition of The Shop by FirstBank, a commercial space designed to support local entrepreneurs during the busiest shopping season of the year.

This initiative provides a platform for Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to showcase their high-quality and unique products at Plaza Las Américas, the Caribbean’s largest shopping center with the highest foot traffic, bank officials said.

From Dec. 10-24, eight local entrepreneurs will present products such as jewelry, clothing, handcrafted candles and other gift items. The Shop by FirstBank will be located on the first level, across from the Galería store, between Macy’s and JCPenney.

“For FirstBank, Christmas is an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the community and support small- and medium-sized businesses, which are the pillars of our economy,” said Lilian Díaz-Bento, director of the SME and Transactional Banking Group.

“With The Shop by FirstBank, we reaffirm our commitment to provide them with opportunities to grow, connect with new customers, and be part of an exclusive shopping experience during the holiday season,” she said.

Previous editions of The Shop by FirstBank generated more than $90,000 in sales for participating businesses, according to bank officials. This year, the bank aims to surpass that milestone while fostering economic development and highlighting the creativity of local entrepreneurs.

As an added benefit, FirstBank will offer complimentary gift wrapping for up to three items to customers who show their FirstBank debit or credit card or purchase from participating merchants.

‘Una Verde Navidad’

FirstBank is also presenting “Una Verde Navidad” at Plaza Las Américas. Every Thursday in December (Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26) at 6 p.m., visitors can enjoy a light show, performances by the Plaza Dancers, appearances by Chavito and the iconic snowfall in the Central Atrium.

“This initiative aims to create unforgettable memories while bringing families together during the most special time of the year,” bank officials said.

“This initiative aims to create unforgettable memories while bringing families together during the most special time of the year,” bank officials said.