Project Makers to host Makers’ Market, Christmas edition

More than 25 local businesses will participate in various categories at the free event.

The bazaar-style market will take place at Eco’s Sports Park on Dec. 14, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Makers’ Market, a showcase for “creative and promising entrepreneurs” participating in Project Makers’ programs, will hold a Christmas edition for clients and consumers interested in supporting local businesses.

This free-admission, bazaar-style event will take place on Dec. 14 at Eco’s Sports Park in Hato Rey to provide an opportunity to explore brands and products developed by entrepreneurs in all stages of business growth.

“The Makers Market is an opportunity to connect the community with the value of local entrepreneurship while allowing us to celebrate and support the progress of our entrepreneurs,” said Nerma Albertorio, executive director of Project Makers.

“We seek to transform business ideas into sustainable and competitive realities, and this is only possible with the support of consumers and clients who appreciate and sponsor the brands of our participants through their purchases,” she added.

The market will open at 6 p.m. and will feature products from approximately 25 Puerto Rican entrepreneurs. Attendees can shop for seasonal gifts or personal items, including coffee, fashion accessories, beauty products, sportswear and crafts.

The event also offers an opportunity to connect with merchants, learn about their brands and hear their business stories in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Eco’s Sports Park, which will be celebrating its anniversary on the same day, will also welcome attendees to explore its sports facilities and event spaces for birthdays and other celebrations.